Besides Tree Census, Need To Have A Body To Verify Tree Officer’s Work In Delhi: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it is very important that there is strict implementation of the provisions of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, and, apart from the tree census, there should be an authority to verify whether the tree officer is doing a proper job.

The provisions of the 1994 Act, regarding the preservation of trees in the NCT of Delhi, deals with the establishment and duties of the tree authority and the appointment of a tree officer.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih. The bench said immediate attention is required regarding the strict implementation of the provisions of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.

The bench, while stressing on the need for tree census, said it also wants to create an authority, which will verify whether the tree officer has done a proper job.

"Somebody has to supervise the permission granted," said the bench, and also asked lawyers in the matter to give their suggestions. The bench said an institution had to be involved in this process.

The bench added, “We always believe that in environment matters, harsh orders are warranted”. The bench appreciated that lawyers involved in environmental matters have always taken a fair stand before it. At this juncture, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, said the court is doing for society's better future, and also for the better future of our children.

A counsel cited past notifications issued by the Delhi government exempting any area or any species of trees from the provisions of the 1994 Act, and insisted that this power need to be curtailed.

The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on December 18. The top court was hearing an application seeking to restrain the Delhi government from allowing the felling of trees without the apex court’s permission.

Last week, the apex court had proposed to set up a committee of experts and said it would direct that the permission granted for felling of trees in Delhi would not be implemented without the panel’s nod.