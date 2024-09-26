ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru Woman Murder Case Suspect Found Dead in Odisha, His Diary Mentions Killing

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police on Wednesday found a man, the key suspect in the brutal killing of a woman in Bengaluru, dead in Bhadrak district, an officer said.

The police also recovered a diary, believed to be belonging to the deceased man Mukti Ranjan Ray, in which he confessed to killing the woman whose dismembered body was found in the fridge of her house in the southern metropolis.

Bhadrak SP Varun Guntupalli said, Ray (30), a resident of Bhuinpur Village under Dhusuri Police Station, was the prime suspect in the woman's murder. He was allegedly on the run following the discovery of the body parts of Mahalakshmi, a 29-year-old woman.

Earlier on the day, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had said the police have information about the presence of the suspect in Odisha, and teams formed to crack the case have been sent there to nab him. "We have recovered the body of Mukti Ranjan Ray in Bhadrak district. The body was handed over to his family after conducting a post-mortem examination," Dhusuri Police Station IIC, Santanu Jena, said.