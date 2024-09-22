ETV Bharat / bharat

Chopped Woman's Body Pieces Found In Fridge In Bengaluru: Special Police Teams Formed For Probe

Bengaluru: Six special police teams have been formed under the supervision of DCP Shekhar of the Bengaluru Central Division to nab the accused for murdering the woman and chopping her body into pieces and stashed them in a fridge. The gory murder came to light on Saturday at Muneswarnagar under Vayalikaval Police Station limits.

More than 100 CCTV cameras in the surrounding areas of the house where the incident took place have been examined. The deceased woman Mahalakshmi's (29) phone was switched off on September 2. We are collecting the information about the person, who was last in contact with her," the police said.

The post-mortem was conducted at Bowring Hospital on Sunday. It was a challenge for the doctors to conduct the autopsy as many days had passed since the killing and the body had been mutilated. After post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family members of the deceased.