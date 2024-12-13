Bengaluru Techie Death: We're Committed To Bring To Books All Accused In Atul Subhash Case, Says CoP

Bengaluru: Bengaluru City Commissioner Of Police B Dayananda on Friday said that Bengaluru police are fully committed to ensuring justice to the family of Atul Subhash, who died by suicide allegedly due to harassment by his estranged wife and her family.

"We are committed to uncovering the truth, bringing the accused to book and ensuring justice for Atul Subhash and his family," Dayananda told reporters while shedding light on the ongoing investigation into the tragic death of Atul Subhash.

Speaking about the progress of the investigation, the police commissioner said two police teams have been formed to thoroughly investigate the case and in a swift manner. An inspector has been appointed as the lead investigating officer, tasked with gathering all necessary evidence and apprehending those named in the complaint filed by Atul's brother, the top cop added.

One of the two teams has already been dispatched to Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, to collaborate with local authorities in the investigation, he said. "We are working closely with the Uttar Pradesh Police to ensure a thorough probe and impartial probe," Dayanada said.

Atul Subhash, who was residing in Bengaluru’s Manjunath Layout area under Marathahalli police station limits, ended his life on Monday amidst severe personal and legal turmoil. He had been grappling with mental agony after his wife filed a case against him in Uttar Pradesh, according to his immediate family comprising his parents.

Police have recovered a note, Atul penned, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment. The deceased also shared the note with a local NGO’s WhatsApp group, pleading for support for his family. A placard reading "Justice is due" was discovered near his body, highlighting his cry for justice.