Bengaluru Stampede | Divyanshi Was Getting Ready To School But Decided To Go To Stadium, Says 14-Year-Old Victim's Mother

Bengaluru: "It was around 8 AM. My daughter was getting ready (to go to school). But the news that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru(RCB) team is coming to Bengaluru changed her plan. She wanted to see Virat Kohli. So I took her. It was my mistake," said Ashwini, who lost her 14-year-old daughter Divyanshi in the stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Divyanshi was among the 11 people who died in the stampede that broke out outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium that was geared up to celebrate the maiden Indian Premier League victory of RCB.

Divyanshi, an ardent fan of star batter Virat, was in a jubilant mood ever since RCB lifted the IPL trophy on Tuesday by defeating Punjab Kings in a pulsating encounter in Ahmedabad. The news that the RCB team is coming to Bengaluru and taking out a victory parade only doubled her joy. Almost ready to go to school, Divayanshi changed her plan. "

"When she said she wanted to see Virat Kohli, I could not resist. She wanted to see Appu (Puneeth Rajkumar), but I could fulfill her wish. This time, I didn't want to disappoint her. I wanted to create a memory for her by taking her to see Virat. But destiny had other plans," Ashwini said.

Recalling the horrible incident at the stadium entrance, Ashwini said her sister, Divyanshi and she went to the venue. "We had no plans to get into the stadium. But we don't know how it happened. In the stampede, we all got separated. I was also stuck in the stampede, but somehow I could escape. When I came out, I thought my sister and Divyanshi had got inside the stadium. But my sister called me and told me that Divyanshi had fallen inside," she said.

About the lack of security at the stadium, grieving Ashwini said, "I don't want to blame anyone. I should not have taken her to the stadium. As a mother, I should have thought about all the consequences," she said.

Sahana, an engineer and a new recruit at a multinational company, is another victim of the stampede. Not a cricket fan, Sahana went to the stadium as some of her colleagues were going. "Since their office is very close to the office, Sahana and her colleagues went to have a glimpse of the cricketers, but only not to return forever," says a relative of Sahana.

A native of Badamakanahalli in Kolar district, Sahana had completed her engineering recently and got a job in an MNC through campus selection. "She wanted to become a doctor but could not. So she wanted to make her younger sister a doctor," he added.

Among those who lost their lives, six were declared dead at Bowring Hospital. These included Divyanshi, a 14-year-old girl from Kattigenahalli in Yelahanka; Akshata Pai, 26, from Ravindra Nagar in Uttara Kannada district; Manoj Kumar, 20, from Nagasandra village in Tumakuru; Shravan K.T., 20, from Kuratahalli village in Chikkaballapur; Shivalinga, 17, from Honigeri village in Yadgir district; and Kamakshidevi, 29, from Udumalpet in Coimbatore district, Tamil Nadu.

Four more victims were taken to Vydehi Hospital, where they were declared dead. They have been identified as Bhoomik, 20, from MS Ramaiah Layout in Bengaluru; Sahana, 23, from SV Layout in Kolar district; Poornachandra, 20, from Rayasamudra in Mandya district; and Prajwal, 22, from Yelahanka New Town, Bengaluru. One more victim, Chinmayi Shetty, aged 19, from Narayana Nagar in Doddakallasandra, was declared dead at Manipal Hospital.