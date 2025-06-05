ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru Stampede | Karnataka Police Book RCB, KSCA And An Event Management Firm

Bengaluru: A day after 11 people died and several injured in a stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, an FIR has been filed against the managements of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and a private event management company - DNA Entertaiment Private Limited - at the jurisdictional Cubbon Park Police Station here.

According to the Karnataka Police, an FIR has been filed under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).

The stampede took place outside the Stadium when people had gone in large numbers to cheer for RCB, after the franchise lifted its maiden Indian Premier League Trophy. RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, outclassed Punjab Kings in a pulsating summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.