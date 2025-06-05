ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru Stampede | Karnataka Police Book RCB, KSCA And An Event Management Firm

11 people died in a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The FIR has been filed at the Cubbon Park Police S

Karnataka Police Book RCB, KSCA And An Event Management Firm
File photo of the crowd gathered in Bengaluru on Wednesday (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 5, 2025 at 7:07 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bengaluru: A day after 11 people died and several injured in a stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, an FIR has been filed against the managements of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and a private event management company - DNA Entertaiment Private Limited - at the jurisdictional Cubbon Park Police Station here.

According to the Karnataka Police, an FIR has been filed under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).

The stampede took place outside the Stadium when people had gone in large numbers to cheer for RCB, after the franchise lifted its maiden Indian Premier League Trophy. RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, outclassed Punjab Kings in a pulsating summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Following the stampede, the Karnataka government ordered a probe, while the Karnataka High Court also took a suo-moto cognizance and issued a notice to the Karnataka government.

The opposition BJP slammed the Karnataka government and blamed it for mismanagement. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced an ex-gratia to the kin of the victim.

RCB, in a statement, said that they were united in grief and the incident has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family and as a mark of respect, they will offer financial support to the 11 families.

Bengaluru: A day after 11 people died and several injured in a stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, an FIR has been filed against the managements of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and a private event management company - DNA Entertaiment Private Limited - at the jurisdictional Cubbon Park Police Station here.

According to the Karnataka Police, an FIR has been filed under Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 118 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS).

The stampede took place outside the Stadium when people had gone in large numbers to cheer for RCB, after the franchise lifted its maiden Indian Premier League Trophy. RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, outclassed Punjab Kings in a pulsating summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Following the stampede, the Karnataka government ordered a probe, while the Karnataka High Court also took a suo-moto cognizance and issued a notice to the Karnataka government.

The opposition BJP slammed the Karnataka government and blamed it for mismanagement. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced an ex-gratia to the kin of the victim.

RCB, in a statement, said that they were united in grief and the incident has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family and as a mark of respect, they will offer financial support to the 11 families.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURUKARNATAKA GOVERNMENTKSCAEVENT MANAGEMENT COMPANYBENGALURU STAMPEDE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.