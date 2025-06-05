ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru Stampede | Karnataka HC Takes Suo-Motu Cognisance, Seeks Status Report From State Government

Bengaluru: Taking suo-motu cognisance of the stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday issued notice to the Karnataka Government asking it to submit a status report about the tragic incident by coming Tuesday.

A bench chaired by Justices V Kameshwara Rao and C M Joshi took suo-motu cognisance of the incident based on the media reports. "Further orders will be given based on the status report to be submitted by the Government," the bench said.

"Newspapers have reported that as many as 11 people have died and 56 people have been injured in a stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Several people urged this court through emails to take suo-motu cognisance of the incident and conduct an inquiry. Therefore, the bench has decided to take a suo-motu cognisance," the bench said.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje had written to the acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court seeking his suo-motu intervention and ordering a judicial probe into the stampede at the stadium. "The tragic incident is a direct consequence of gross negligence, mismanagement and administrative failure of the State Government and its officials," she alleged.