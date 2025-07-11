ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru Stampede: Justice Cunha Commission Submits Inquiry Report To Government

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the findings of the inquiry report will be discussed in the cabinet meeting to be held on July 17.

The one-man Judicial Commission headed by retired Justice Michael Cunha on Friday submitted its inquiry report on the June 4 stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to the Government.
The one-man Judicial Commission headed by retired Justice Michael Cunha submitting its inquiry report on the June 4 stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to CM Siddaramaiah on Friday
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 11, 2025 at 9:08 PM IST

Bengaluru: The one-man Judicial Commission headed by retired Justice Michael Cunha on Friday submitted its inquiry report on the June 4 stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to the Government.

Justice Cunha met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and submitted the inquiry report running into two volumes. The findings of the report are yet to be made public. As many as 11 people were killed and over 70 people were injured in the stampede during the celebrations of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL victory.

After the tragic incident, the state government and the managements of RCB and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had come under severe public criticism for the poor planning of the celebrations forcing these entities to put blame on each other.

The public anger had also forced the Government to order a judicial probe besides suspending seven police officers including Bengaluru City Police Commissioner. After receiving the report, Siddaramaiah said the report will be discussed in the cabinet to be held on July 17 and appropriate action will be taken.

The stampede was triggered as thousands of fans sought to enter the stadium by breaking the barricades, even as police resorted to a mild lathi-charge. A special felicitation ceremony in the stadium for the RCB team was organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). According to eyewitnesses, the stampede emerged as fans thronged the venue of felicitation. Visuals showed police shifting the injured persons and those who fell unconscious in ambulances to nearby hospitals.

