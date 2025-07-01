Bengaluru Stampede | CAT Revokes Suspension Of IPS Officer Vikash Kumar Vikash

Bengaluru: In a setback to the Karnataka Government, the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Tuesday quashed the suspension of senior IPS officer Vikash Kumar and ordered the Karnataka Government to reinstate him immediately.

Vikash was one of the five suspended police officers including B Dayanand, former Bengaluru Police Commissioner, after the June 4 stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium in which 11 people died and around 50 people were injured. The stampede occurred a day after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their maiden Indian Premier League title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad by defeating the Punjab Kings.

Vikash, the only officer to challenge the suspension, was the Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Bengaluru, when the unfortunate incident took place.

The CAT asked the State Government to treat the suspension period as duty with full pay and allowances. The tribunal also told the Government that it expects that the latter will give the same benefit to other officers who were suspended.

The CAT held that the suspension orders were passed in a mechanical manner and the order is not based on the convincing materials. "The police officers have been suspended without sufficient material or grounds to show the default or negligence on the part of the police officers. Hence the order is liable to be quashed," the order read.

Vikash in his petition argued that suspension contradicted the proper procedure for suspending any Government officer. He also claimed that the Karnataka police had not given permission for the victory celebration of RCB.

Reacting to the CAT order, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the government has an option of going for an appeal against the order. It was Siddaramaiah who ordered for the suspension of police officers and his decision was widely seen as an attempt to shift the blame on the police.