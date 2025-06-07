Bengaluru Stampede: KSCA Secy, Treasurer Resign Taking Moral Responsibility

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) secretary A Shankar and treasurer E Jairam have tendered resignations citing moral responsibility for the stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 that resulted in the loss of 11 lives and injuries to several others. They submitted their resignations late on Friday to the association's president.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday, Shankar and Jairam stated that they were taking "moral responsibility" for the unfortunate event, even though they believe their direct involvement was limited.

"Due to the unforeseen and unfortunate events that have unfolded in the last two days, and though our role was very limited, in taking moral responsibility, we wish to state that last night we tendered our resignations from our respective posts as the Secretary and Treasurer of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, via a letter dated 06.06.2025 to the President of the Karnataka State Cricket Association," the statement read.

The duo along with four officials of RCB and DNA Entertainment are named in an FIR filed by the Cubbon Park police highlighting apathy and negligence in the part of the accused led to the stampede. Meanwhile another FIR has been filed at the Cubbon Park Police Station naming RCB, KSCA president Raghuram Bhat, and the event management company, DNA Entertainment.

A Sessions Court in Bengaluru Friday sent a quartet including Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) official Nikhil Sosale to 14 days judicial custody in connection with the stampede. The other three are from the event management firm. The Cubbon Park Police and the Central Crime Branch (CCB) jointly arrested them from Kempegowda International Airport during the small hours on Friday.

The Cricket association office bearers including president Raghu Ram Bhat, Shankar, and Jairam, managed to obtain interim relief from the Karnataka High Court Friday. The office bearers of the KSCA moved the court seeking to quash the FIR registered over the stampede at the stadium. The court, in its interim order, restrained the police from taking any coercive action against the petitioners until further orders. The High Court posted the case to June 9 for further hearing.

Sosale too had moved the High Court challenging his arrest. He said there was no material to connect him with the case and that the police had effected the arrest before conducting any preliminary enquiry. He wanted the court to declare his arrest illegal.