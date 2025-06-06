ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru Stampede: Another FIR Registered Against RCB, DNA And KSCA

Bengaluru: Another FIR has been registered against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), DNA Entertainment, an event management company, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) management boards at Cubbon Park police station in connection with the stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The FIR was registered based on the complaint of Rolan Gomes, a resident of Mallasandra, Kengeri. Rolan, who works as a designer in a private company, has lodged this complaint.

He went to Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 to watch the RCB victory parade, and before this, RCB had announced on their official X account that there was a victory parade. It was advertised in the media and on social media. After some time, they informed that they would give passes near the stadium. Later, RCB said that there would be free entry, he stated in his complaint.