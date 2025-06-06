ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru Stampede: Another FIR Registered Against RCB, DNA And KSCA

An FIR was registered against RCB, DNA Entertainment, and KSCA at Cubbon Park police station for negligence related to the stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium.

People gather near Chinnaswamy Stadium. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 6, 2025 at 11:25 PM IST

Bengaluru: Another FIR has been registered against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), DNA Entertainment, an event management company, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) management boards at Cubbon Park police station in connection with the stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The FIR was registered based on the complaint of Rolan Gomes, a resident of Mallasandra, Kengeri. Rolan, who works as a designer in a private company, has lodged this complaint.

He went to Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 to watch the RCB victory parade, and before this, RCB had announced on their official X account that there was a victory parade. It was advertised in the media and on social media. After some time, they informed that they would give passes near the stadium. Later, RCB said that there would be free entry, he stated in his complaint.

As thousands of fans gathered, a stampede occurred while entering the narrow space when the stadium gates opened around 3:10 p.m. Due to the crowding, his right shoulder joint was dislocated. He was treated at a private hospital with the help of bystanders. The complaint states that legal action should be taken against the RCB franchise, DNA Entertainment Networks, and KSCA for failing to provide proper facilities and for showing negligence.

