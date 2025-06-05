Bengaluru Stadium Stampede: Union Minister Demands Resignation Of DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday demanded the immediate resignation of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and urged the formation of an inquiry committee led by a sitting High Court judge to probe the stampede near the Chinnaswamy stadium that claimed 11 lives.

She accused the Congress government in the state of acting in haste without any planning or thought to facilitate the event. "Why did those in power, those in the Vidhana Soudha, decide to let a private company organise such a celebration? Why was it celebrated at all? This was not a government programme — then why was it celebrated?" he asked.

Karandlaje alleged that there was no clarity about passes to attend the event at the Chinnaswamy stadium and that only two or three gates were opened, and the stampede happened right in front of those gates.

"At first, they said it was free (the stadium event). Later, they said passes were required, and online passes were provided... They didn't open the gate. Only two or three gates were opened, and the stampede happened right in front of those gates," she told reporters outside Bowring Hospital, where she had gone to visit those injured in the stampede.

Demanding accountability for the loss of lives in the incident, she said that 11 people, including a child, have died. "Who will take the responsibility for this? Why did the government do this? That’s why I am demanding accountability," she added.

Pointing out that the district’s Deputy Commissioner has formed an inquiry committee to probe the incident, she hit out at the state government, saying, "What kind of report will your own DC give? That’s why I am demanding that a sitting High Court judge should be appointed to form an inquiry committee. D K Shivakumar must immediately resign and face the inquiry. We’ll see what happens after that."