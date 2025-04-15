Bengaluru Special Court Allows ED To File Objections To Clean Chit Given To Siddaramaiah In MUDA Case

Bengaluru: A special court for people's representatives in Bengaluru on Tuesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file objections to the 'B Report' filed by the Karnataka Lokayukta police in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case giving clean chit to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi.

The court also allowed the Lokayukta police to continue its investigation in the case while posting the next hearing to May 7. Hearing on the petition by social activist Snehamayi Krishna questioning the B Report filed by the Lokayukta police, presiding judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat stated that the verdict on the B Report will be given only after the Lokayukta police submit their final report in the MUDA case.

The further investigation pertains to the role of MUDA officials in illegalities in site allotments in MUDA. The judge also allowed ED to be party to the petition and file its objections. The ED had petitioned to the court seeking to be party in the case arguing that the Lokayukta police had failed to consider key evidence it shared with them.

The Mysuru Lokayukta police on February 20 had given a clean chit to Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi and his brother-in-law Mallikarjun Swamy claiming no evidence against them. Siddaramaiah and his family members were accused of illegally securing 14 sites in an upmarket area in Mysuru city in lieu of 3 acres and 16 guntas of their land at Kesare village which Muda said to have acquired illegally. The current market value of these sites is around 60 crore.