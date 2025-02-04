Bengaluru: Rs 1.61-Lakh Fine For 311 Violations Exceeds Two-Wheeler's Value

Bengaluru: A fine of Rs 1.61 lakh has been slapped on a two-wheeler, registered with the Karnataka transport department bearing the number KA0JX1344, for a whopping 311 traffic violations. Surprisingly, the fine amount is more than the vehicle's value.
Official sources said fines have been pending against the vehicle since March 2023, for flouting traffic rules detected by cameras installed at various locations in Bengaluru.
The Bengaluru Traffic Police swang into action following a plaint on social media platform X by a netizen who wrote he had been following the rider of the vehicle for a while and the amount of fines has ballooned over the years.
Reacting to the post, the Bengaluru Traffic Police wrote on X, "The vehicle in question has been located and taken into custody."
ಸದರಿ ವಾಹನವನ್ನು ಪತ್ತೆ ಮಾಡಿ ವಶಕ್ಕೆ ಪಡೆಯಲಾಗಿದೆ. @blrcitytraffic @DCPTrWestBCP @acpwesttrf @Sharmilakharab @karnatakaportf pic.twitter.com/3GDdIROU6R— ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) February 3, 2025
The violations range from not wearing helmets, jumping signals, and driving in the wrong lane to parking in restricted areas.
The fines accumulated to Rs 1,05,500 last year, which inflated to Rs 1,61,500 this year. Despite serving several notices to the rider, no action has been initiated. The City Market Police have confiscated the bike.
"Since February 2023, 311 cases of traffic violation have been registered and a two-wheeler with a pending amount of Rs. 1,61,000/-, bearing vehicle number KA05JX1344, has been located and seized at the City Market Traffic Police Station," the Bengaluru Traffic Police shared on X.
ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 2023 ರಿಂದ ಸಂಚಾರ ನಿಯಮ ಉಲ್ಲಂಘಿಸಿ 311 ಪ್ರಕರಣಗಳು ದಾಖಲಾಗಿ ಬಾಕಿ ಮೊತ್ತ 1,61,000/- ರೂ ಇದ್ದ ದ್ವಿಚಕ್ರ ವಾಹನ ನಂಬರ್ KA05JX1344 ವಾಹನವನ್ನು ಪತ್ತೆ ಮಾಡಿ ಸಿಟಿ ಮಾರ್ಕೆಟ್ ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಠಾಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ವಶಪಡಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗಿದೆ. @blrcitytraffic @DCPTrWestBCP @acpwesttrf @Jointcptraffic pic.twitter.com/22pdPVBP6E— ಸಿಟಿಮಾರ್ಕೆಟ್ ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊ. ಠಾ. CITY MARKET TRAFFIC BTP (@citymarkettrps) February 3, 2025
Netizens are baffled by the traffic police's inaction despite so many pending challans and have vented their ire on virtual media.
