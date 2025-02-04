ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru: Rs 1.61-Lakh Fine For 311 Violations Exceeds Two-Wheeler's Value

The scooter and its owner following the seizure. ( X handle of Bengaluru Traffic Police )

Bengaluru: A fine of Rs 1.61 lakh has been slapped on a two-wheeler, registered with the Karnataka transport department bearing the number KA0JX1344, for a whopping 311 traffic violations. Surprisingly, the fine amount is more than the vehicle's value.

Official sources said fines have been pending against the vehicle since March 2023, for flouting traffic rules detected by cameras installed at various locations in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police swang into action following a plaint on social media platform X by a netizen who wrote he had been following the rider of the vehicle for a while and the amount of fines has ballooned over the years.

Reacting to the post, the Bengaluru Traffic Police wrote on X, "The vehicle in question has been located and taken into custody."