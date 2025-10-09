Bengaluru Riots Case: SC Grants Bail To Two Persons Citing Trial Delays, Setting Precedent For Co-Accused Amid Legal Challenges
SC Grants Bail to Two After Five Years, Criticizes Trial Delay; Questions Remain for Those Who Pleaded Guilty or Are on Default Bail
By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
New Delhi: In a significant ruling that questions the pace of justice, the Supreme Court on October 9 has ordered the release on bail of two individuals accused in the DJ Halli riots that shook Bengaluru in August 2020. The court's stated that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raised no objections to the bail pleas.
The two accused, Karim Saddam and Zia-ur-Rehman, have been in custody since their arrest following the large-scale violence, which was triggered by a controversial social media post. The mob violence resulted in extensive damage to property, including the burning of police vehicles and a Congress MLA's home.
The legal breakthrough came after the accused filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the apex court.
The top court had provided the NIA with multiple opportunities to file its statements of objection. However, the investigative agency failed to submit any, a point that significantly influenced the court's deliberation.
The defense successfully argued that their clients had been detained for more than five years, yet the trial had not even begun. Charges in the case were framed only recently, a delay the apex court found untenable for continued detention in a case of mob violence.
"The court took cognizance of the prolonged incarceration of over five years and the delayed start of the trial, questioning the continued detention," said Advocate Rehmatullah Kotwal, who is representing several accused in the case.
A Precedent for Dozens of Other Accused
The bail grant for Saddam and Rehman is expected to set a legal precedent for the three dozen other co-accused in the same case. Legal experts suggest that the Supreme Court's reasoning could provide a solid foundation for other defendants to seek similar relief.
"The bail decision for these two individuals could set a precedent for the other 37-39 accused in the violence," Advocate Kotwal explained. "This case highlights how others might seek bail on similar priority grounds, following the Supreme Court's decision."
He detailed the next steps, noting, "The Supreme Court's judgment will be presented in the lower court, which will then determine the necessary surety for their release. The court will prepare the necessary documents for their release."
The ruling also brings into focus the legal avenues available for accused in other riot cases, such as the Hubli riots. Under the stringent Section 43D of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), if a prima facie case is established, the court's authority to grant bail is severely limited.
"For those in the Hubli riot case, the advisable course of action is to seek relief through the High Court or Supreme Court, which could open a path for their release," Kotwal advised. He added that for some already serving sentences, applications for sentence reduction could be filed, while bail cancellation petitions against others released on default bail remain pending.
Advocate Kotwal emphasized that the bail is a separate issue from the trial itself. "Once bail is granted, it generally remains in effect unless there is an order for its cancellation. The bail issue is limited to the current stage and will not affect the trial proceedings," he stated.
Parents of Accused Speak on Their Struggles
Amid the legal developments, the parents of the accused have shared their perspective, emphasizing that they have received no financial support from politicians or external sources. “We have not received a single rupee from anyone else. All support for legal matters, including adjusting papers, came from Kotwal sir. We are managing the situation ourselves,” one parent named Basheer said.
The parents described the difficulties they face while navigating the legal process. One, who runs a small shop, said, “No one called us or invited us to any meetings, except for one or two times. We came to meet the officer on our own.”
They also expressed frustration over unmet promises made by individuals regarding their children’s situation. “Some people made promises, but none have produced any positive results,” another parent stated.
