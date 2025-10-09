ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru Riots Case: SC Grants Bail To Two Persons Citing Trial Delays, Setting Precedent For Co-Accused Amid Legal Challenges

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

New Delhi: In a significant ruling that questions the pace of justice, the Supreme Court on October 9 has ordered the release on bail of two individuals accused in the DJ Halli riots that shook Bengaluru in August 2020. The court's stated that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raised no objections to the bail pleas.

The two accused, Karim Saddam and Zia-ur-Rehman, have been in custody since their arrest following the large-scale violence, which was triggered by a controversial social media post. The mob violence resulted in extensive damage to property, including the burning of police vehicles and a Congress MLA's home.

The legal breakthrough came after the accused filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the apex court.

The top court had provided the NIA with multiple opportunities to file its statements of objection. However, the investigative agency failed to submit any, a point that significantly influenced the court's deliberation.

The defense successfully argued that their clients had been detained for more than five years, yet the trial had not even begun. Charges in the case were framed only recently, a delay the apex court found untenable for continued detention in a case of mob violence.

"The court took cognizance of the prolonged incarceration of over five years and the delayed start of the trial, questioning the continued detention," said Advocate Rehmatullah Kotwal, who is representing several accused in the case.

A Precedent for Dozens of Other Accused

The bail grant for Saddam and Rehman is expected to set a legal precedent for the three dozen other co-accused in the same case. Legal experts suggest that the Supreme Court's reasoning could provide a solid foundation for other defendants to seek similar relief.