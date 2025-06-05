ETV Bharat / bharat

Overcrowding, Free Passes Among Causes Of Stampede Near Bengaluru Cricket Stadium: Police Sources

Footwears lie on the ground outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium following a stampede after a large number of fans gathered for the felicitation of IPL 2025 winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Wednesday ( PTI )

Bengaluru: Confusion over the victory parade, free passes, overcrowding and limited seats at the Chinnaswamy Stadium are said to be some of the major reasons that led to the stampede that left at least 11 people dead and over 30 injured.

The initial chaos that later turned into a stampede began as several cricket enthusiasts who did not have entry tickets to the stadium tried to swarm into the premises along with those who had valid tickets, sources in the police said.

During the chaos, some people fell on the ground, some got injured while trying to scale huge gates to gain entry into the stadium.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that 11 people died and 33 were injured following the stampede near the stadium. Most of the deceased were youths, including men and women, with several of them being students.

Noting that the stadium has a capacity for 35,000 people, but 2-3 lakh people had come, he said, "The match happened last evening (Tuesday) and today this event was organised by the cricket association, so no one had expected that so many people would come. The expectation was the equivalent number of people for the stadium's capacity or slightly more than that, may gather."

Explaining what exactly led to the chaos and stampede, the chief minister said, "There are small gates. The people entered through the gates. They have also broken the gates also, so a stampede has taken place. Nobody had expected so many people to come. Prima facie, it looks like that. I'm not saying nothing has happened. The inquiry will bring out facts."

The Bengaluru Traffic Police at 11:56 am on Wednesday announced that there would not be a victory parade but only a felicitation function at the stadium.

However, the RCB team's management at 3.14 pm announced that they would hold a victory parade at 5 pm. "Victory Parade will be followed by celebrations at the Chinnaswamy stadium. We request all fans to follow the guidelines set by the police and other authorities so that everyone can enjoy the roadshow peacefully. Free passes (limited entry) available on shop.royalchallengers.com," it said in a post on 'X'.