Bengaluru Police Temporarily Suspend Gun License Of Actor Darshan, Seize Arm

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police have temporarily suspended the gun license of actor Darshan in connection with the Renukeshwamy murder case. The suspension will be effective until the case is resolved and the Rajarajeshwari Nagar Police have been instructed to seize the firearm.

Darshan, one of the main accused in the murder case and is currently out on bail, was suspected of potentially influencing witnesses using his licensed gun. Concerns were raised about the possibility of the weapon being used to intimidate witnesses. To address the suspicions, DCP Padmini Sahu had earlier served a notice to Darshan, asking him to explain why his gun license should not be revoked.

In response, Darshan argued that, as a public figure, he often faces large crowds wherever he goes and requires the firearm for personal safety. "Being a celebrity, I am constantly surrounded by people during my public appearances. The gun is necessary for my self-defence," he said in reply.

However, the administration deemed Darshan's reasons insufficient and decided to suspend the license as a precautionary measure. Following this, the firearm, registered under Darshan's name, was seized at his residence in Chennammanakere, Vijayalakshmi Layout of the city.

Darshan had previously appealed to the police against revocation of his license, emphasising that he had abided by all legal conditions imposed on the bail. He clarified that he had not violated any court-mandated conditions and had obtained prior approval from the court for travelling outside Bengaluru.

"I am a well-known actor in the Kannada film industry with a large fan following. For my work, I frequently travel outside Bengaluru for film shoots and personal events. Given the nature of my profession and for my safety, I require the firearm," he further explained.