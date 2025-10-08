ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru Police Register FIR Against Lawyer Who Attempted To Hurl Shoe At CJI

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday registered a zero FIR against the lawyer who allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India BR Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court, officials said.

A zero FIR can be registered anywhere, irrespective of where the alleged offence occurred. The FIR was registered against Rakesh Kishore under sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 133 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation) of the BNS, following a complaint by Bhaktavachala, President of the All India Advocates Association here, they said.

"The act of Rakesh Kishore is not pardonable and acceptable by any section of the society. In fact, his act is punishable...this is an grave incident to take seriously and punish the culprit accordance with law," the advocates association said in the complaint submitted to the SHO of Vidhana Soudha police station here.