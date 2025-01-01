ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru Police File FIR Against BJP MLC C T Ravi, 12 Others In Connection With Poster Campaign Against Minister Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru: Opposition Leader in the Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, BJP MLCs C T Ravi, N Ravikumar and 10 others have been booked for carrying out a poster campaign in Bengaluru city against Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge in connection with the suicide of Bidar-based contractor Sachin Panchal allegedly due to harassment by the minister's followers.

The High Grounds police have registered an FIR against these people based on a complaint by PSI Shashidhar Vannur. Narayanaswamy and others have been accused of creating inconvenience to the general public by illegally assembling on public roads.

In a bid to step up pressure on the Karnataka government to secure the resignation of Priyank Kharge, the BJP launched a poster campaign on Tuesday pasting posters of Kharge in public places in many parts of the city.

The posters carried slogans that read 'Minister Priyank Kharge Responsible for Death of Contractor' and 'Supari Sponsor Kharge.' Following this, Narayanaswamy and other leaders were arrested and let up.