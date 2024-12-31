ETV Bharat / bharat

Bangladeshi Man Handed 7 Years' RI By NIA Court Over Terror Links & Radicalisation Of Muslim Youths

Jahidul along with his associates carried out the 2014 Burdwan blast in West Bengal, and was also involved in 2018 Bodhgaya blast in Bihar.

NIA court sentences Bangladeshi man to 7 years in jail for radicalising Muslim youths
NIA court sentences Bangladeshi man to 7 years in jail for radicalising Muslim youths (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Bengaluru: A special NIA court here has sentenced a Bangladeshi national to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for radicalising Muslim youths and raising funds for terror activities.

Accused Jahidul Islam alias Kausar, has also been fined Rs 57,000 for his involvement in crimes including dacoity, conspiracy and raising funds, and procurement of ammunition. So far, 11 accused have been convicted in these cases.

On Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) issued a statement and revealed that Jahidul, the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) Amir of India, crossed over into India illegally in 2014 with the help of Salauddin Salehin, another JMB leader who is still at large. The duo had escaped from Bangladesh police custody after being arrested in the 2005 serial blasts in Bangladesh.

While hiding in India, Jahidul along with his associates carried out the 2014 Burdwan blast in West Bengal, which killed two people of Khagragarh locality and injured another. After the explosion, Jahidul and his aides fled to Bengaluru, where he allegedly radicalised and recruited youths from West Bengal and Assam to support JMB’s anti-India operations.

The NIA investigation further revealed that Jahidul and his associates were involved in the 2018 Bodhgaya blast in Bihar. Moreover, to fund their activities, they carried out four dacoities in Bengaluru during 2018, and used the stolen money to buy ammunition, secure hideouts, and conduct training for terror-related operations, the probe agency said.

TAGGED:

NATIONAL INVESTIGATION AGENCY NIABENGALURUBANGLADESHI NATIONAL ARRESTEDNIA COURT IN BENGALURUBANGLADESHI MAN GETS 7YRS JAIL TERM

