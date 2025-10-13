ETV Bharat / bharat

NCB Seizes Drugs Worth Rs 50 Crore Trafficked From Colombo; Three Held At Bengaluru Airport

Bengaluru: Officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have seized drugs worth around Rs 50 crore illegally transported from Colombo (Sri Lanka) to Bengaluru. Three persons, including a Sri Lankan national, have been arrested in this connection.

As per NCB officials, 45.4 kg of hydro cannabis and six kg of psilocybin mushrooms have been seized from their possession.

Narcotics In Food Tins

The operation was launched following specific information about hydroponic ganja being transported from Thailand to Bengaluru. Based on this information on drug cartels, checking was intensifed at the Bengaluru International Airport. On October 9, two persons who had landed at the airport from Colombo were arrested after seizure of 31.4 kg of hydro cannabis and four kg of psilocybin mushrooms from them. On the basis of the information shared by the detainees during interrogation, a Sri Lankan national, the handler who landed via Colombo-Bengaluru flight later was arrested with 14 kg of hydro ganja and two kg of psilocybin mushrooms.