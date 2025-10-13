NCB Seizes Drugs Worth Rs 50 Crore Trafficked From Colombo; Three Held At Bengaluru Airport
Hydro ganja is concealed inside tetra packs, chocolate bars, food packaging, clothing, sealed vacuum pouches to mask odour and evade scanners at airports, NCB said.
Published : October 13, 2025 at 11:13 AM IST
Bengaluru: Officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have seized drugs worth around Rs 50 crore illegally transported from Colombo (Sri Lanka) to Bengaluru. Three persons, including a Sri Lankan national, have been arrested in this connection.
As per NCB officials, 45.4 kg of hydro cannabis and six kg of psilocybin mushrooms have been seized from their possession.
Narcotics In Food Tins
The operation was launched following specific information about hydroponic ganja being transported from Thailand to Bengaluru. Based on this information on drug cartels, checking was intensifed at the Bengaluru International Airport. On October 9, two persons who had landed at the airport from Colombo were arrested after seizure of 31.4 kg of hydro cannabis and four kg of psilocybin mushrooms from them. On the basis of the information shared by the detainees during interrogation, a Sri Lankan national, the handler who landed via Colombo-Bengaluru flight later was arrested with 14 kg of hydro ganja and two kg of psilocybin mushrooms.
The accused had concealed the drugs in around 250 food tins and sealed the containers, NCB officials added.
This year, NCB's Bengaluru zonal unit has seized 220 kg of various hydro ganja worth hundreds of crore after busting 18 such contraband cases. Along with the seizure, 45 drug traffickers from Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra have been arrested. Official said this case is linked to an international drug trafficking network and further investigation is underway to identity and apprehend other members of the syndicate.
In an official statement issued on Sunday (October 12), NCB said, "Hydro Ganja trafficking has become a lucrative business as it commands a high premium in retail market, which can be sold up to a cost of Rs 80 lakh per kg. Hydroponic Ganja has become an elite party drug due to its high psychoactive effect and it is grown in controlled environment. It contains up to 25 percent THC as against five percent in normal ganja grown in India. It is meticulously concealed inside tetra packs, chocolate bars, food packaging, clothing, sealed vacuum pouches to mask odour and evade scanners at airports. Routes often involve transits via third country like Dubai, Colombo or Kathmandu etc as direct flights from Bangkok invite more scrutiny at the airports."
