Bengaluru Metro Terminates Staff Who Denied Entry to a Farmer for Wearing Dirty Clothes

Bengaluru (Karnataka): A farmer has accused of being insulted in the city's public transport 'Namma Metro'. The incident took place on Monday at the Rajajinagar metro station here when the security staff allegedly stopped a farmer for wearing dirty clothes.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has said that the staff has been terminated from the service after intense outrage on social media.

The behaviour of the metro staff insulting the farmer was captured on a passenger's cell phone. The fellow passengers, who were angry with the staff for not letting the farmer in, finally managed to take the farmer inside the metro station. The public in their post on X, formerly known as Twitter, tagged BMRCL and asked whether the metro was only for VIPs.

There was outrage on social media about incident. ''Are you allowed inside the metro only if you are well dressed? Can't the poor get metro travel service?'' public asked on social media.

The public expressed outrage against the behavior of the Rajajinagar metro staff, who did not allow the farmer to enter the metro station. The BMRCL in a post on X, said, "The video of the incident is currently going viral on social media and BMRCL has responded to it. ''Namma Metro is an inclusive public transport. The Rajajinagar incident is probed and the services of the security supervisor is terminated. BMRCL regrets the inconvenience caused to the passenger''.