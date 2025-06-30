Bengaluru: Man Held For Killing Live-In Partner, Disposing Body In Garbage Truck

Bengaluru: A day after the body of a 40-year-old woman was found stuffed in a sack and dumped in a garbage truck in Karnataka's Bengaluru, her live-in partner was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing the woman following a drunken brawl, police said.

Locals found the body on Sunday and informed officials of the Chennammanakere Achukattu Police Station. The deceased, identified as Asha, had been living with the 33-year-old man from Assam in the same locality. Both worked as housekeeping staff through a private company, hired via aggregator apps, police said.

They had rented a house in the locality and introduced themselves as a couple to the landlord, though police said this has not been legally verified. Asha returned home in an inebriated state on Saturday night, which led to a heated argument with her partner. The altercation allegedly turned physical, and she was asphyxiated to death, police said.

The accused tied up her body, stuffed it into a sack, and disposed of it in a garbage truck sometime between late Saturday night and early Sunday, police added. "Asha and the accused had been living together for over a year. On the night of the incident, a drunken argument escalated into a physical fight, during which she was allegedly suffocated to death," Lokesh B Jagalasar, deputy commissioner of police (South), said.

A case of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered by the Chennammanakere Achukattu Police based on a complaint from locals. The accused has been taken into custody after questioning.

According to the police, Asha was a widow. Both she and the man had two children each from their previous marriages and were divorced before they began living together. Further investigation is underway, police said. The identity of the accused is yet to be revealed by the police.