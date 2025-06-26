ETV Bharat / bharat

'Bengaluru Life Is Very Alluring…' SC Junks Karnataka Doctors Plea Against Transfer

The court told the doctors that the other areas of Karnataka are also developed, wondering what will happen to others if doctors opposed their transfer.

Cosmopolitan life in Bengaluru is very alluring says SC refusing Karnataka doctors plea against transfer
A view of Supreme Court (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 26, 2025 at 5:23 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that cosmopolitan life in Bengaluru is "very alluring", while declining to examine a plea by government doctors challenging their transfers out of the city.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Ujjal Bhuyan and K Vinod Chandran. The bench observed that there was no prejudice if the doctors were transferred out of Bengaluru, and added, “the cosmopolitan life of Bangalore is very alluring”.

“The other areas of Karnataka are also developed. You are a privileged class of society. If you oppose transfer what will happen to others”. After making these oral observations, the bench said it is not keen to entertain the plea.

The apex court passed the order on a plea filed by a group of doctors challenging the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Medical Officers and other Staff) Rules, 2025 which regulates the transfer of medical officers and other staff within the state's health and family welfare department.

Earlier, the Karnataka High Court had declined to put on hold the rules. The high court had said that the 2025 rules were enacted in exercise of state’s power under Section 12 of Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Medical Officers and other Staff) 2011 Act, which would not specify any time between the publication of draft and finalisation of draft rules.

The petitioners’ questioned the rules, citing only a week's time to file objections to the draft rules.

