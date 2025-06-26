ETV Bharat / bharat

'Bengaluru Life Is Very Alluring…' SC Junks Karnataka Doctors Plea Against Transfer

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that cosmopolitan life in Bengaluru is "very alluring", while declining to examine a plea by government doctors challenging their transfers out of the city.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Ujjal Bhuyan and K Vinod Chandran. The bench observed that there was no prejudice if the doctors were transferred out of Bengaluru, and added, “the cosmopolitan life of Bangalore is very alluring”.

“The other areas of Karnataka are also developed. You are a privileged class of society. If you oppose transfer what will happen to others”. After making these oral observations, the bench said it is not keen to entertain the plea.

The apex court passed the order on a plea filed by a group of doctors challenging the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Medical Officers and other Staff) Rules, 2025 which regulates the transfer of medical officers and other staff within the state's health and family welfare department.