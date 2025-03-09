Bengaluru IT And ITeS Employees Protest For Better Work-Life Balance

Bengaluru: Hundreds of IT and IT-enabled services (ITeS) employees gathered at Freedom Park in Bengaluru to demand better working conditions and a healthier work-life balance. Organised by the Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU), the protest was staged with the slogan, "A Healthy Work-Life Balance is Every Employee’s Right."

Addressing the gathering, KITU General Secretary Suhas Adiga highlighted the widespread issue of extended working hours in the industry. “The standard eight to nine-hour workday is a myth in the IT sector. Employees are often compelled to work beyond official hours, including weekends, without compensation. The expectation to remain available after hours further blurs the line between professional and personal life,” he said.

The protest follows increasing concerns over the impact of long working hours on employees’ mental and physical well-being. Citing various studies, the union pointed out that over 70% of IT employees in India report experiencing mental health issues due to excessive work pressure.

KITU has been actively pushing for reforms. On March 13, 2024, the union submitted a memorandum to the Labour Minister, alleging that IT/ITeS companies are violating labour laws by extending work hours beyond statutory limits and failing to pay overtime wages. Despite multiple meetings and protests over the past year, the government has yet to take concrete action.

As part of their demands, KITU called for enforcing daily working hour limits to prevent excessive overtime and burnout. They also demanded an end to the exemption given to the IT sector under the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, arguing that all employees deserve equal protection under labour laws. The union further insisted on strict action against companies violating labour laws and urged the government to implement the Right to Disconnect, which would allow employees to disengage from work communications outside office hours.

“The toxic work culture in the IT sector is pushing employees to their limits. We urge the government to strictly enforce labour laws and ensure IT workers have a fair work-life balance,” Adiga added.

Over the past two months, KITU has organised gate meetings and street campaigns across Bengaluru to mobilise employees for the protest. The demonstration is part of a larger movement to hold IT corporations accountable and push for systemic changes in the sector.

