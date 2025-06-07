ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru: Husband Decapitates Wife Over Extramarital Affair, Carries Severed Head To Police Station

The accused, Shankar (26) of Kachanayakanahalli, fell in love with the victim, Manasa (26), and got hitched five years ago. They have a four-year-old daughter.

The body of the victim being taken in an ambulance. (ETV Bharat)
Anekal (Bengaluru): In a gruesome incident, a husband decapitated his wife in front of their daughter over an extramarital affair and showed up at the police station with the severed head on Saturday morning in Anekal taluk of the Bengaluru district in Karnataka.

The incident took place in a rented house that the couple was staying in under the Suryanagar Police Station limits of Anekal. The accused, Shankar (26) of Kachanayakanahalli, fell in love with the victim, Manasa (26), and got hitched five years ago. They have a four-year-old daughter.

Police said Shankar was working in a company in Koramangala, while Manasa used to work in another company. She was allegedly having an extramarital affair with one Mugilan, who was working in the same company. Shankar came to know about this and planned to catch the duo red-handed. On June 3, he went to work, saying that he would come home late at night. However, when he returned around 1 am, he found Manasa with Mugilan. Seeing Shankar, Muligan ran away. Manasa apologised to Shankar, who was still angry, for the incident. However, he didn't budge and did not let Manasa in, the police said.

After staying away from home for two nights, Manasa returned on Friday night. When Shankar came home, a scuffle ensued between the two. During this, Shankar, who was drunk, hit Manasa's neck with a sharp machete, severing her head. Later, he stuffed the head in a cover and carried it to the police station on a scooter along with the deadly weapon, the police said.

Later, Deputy SP Mohan Kumar, PI Sandeep Mahajan and other police personnel visited the crime scene to conduct an investigation. The search for absconding Mugilan is on. The victim's body has been taken to the mortuary of a private hospital for autopsy, and a murder case has been registered at the Suryanagar Police Station.

