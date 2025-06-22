ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru Gets Light Spells, IMD Predicts Heavier Rain Midweek

Bengaluru: The Garden City experienced a mild and breezy Saturday, marked by intermittent light showers and moderate temperatures. According to official data, temperatures ranged between 20.3°C and 28.8°C, while the rainfall recorded was just 0.27 mm. Humidity remained at 69 per cent, with wind speeds touching up to 32 km/h, contributing to cool and comfortable weather.

The sky remained overcast for most parts of the day, interspersed with brief sunny spells. The UV index was recorded at 2.4, indicating relatively low exposure risk, making it suitable for outdoor activities in between rain spells. While light showers brought some relief from the heat, residents were seen using umbrellas and opting for breathable clothing to negotiate the weather changes.

"The weather has been quite pleasant. Light rains and cool winds have made it easier to go about daily tasks, though I always carry an umbrella just in case," a Benson Town resident shared.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted varied weather conditions for the coming week, with a mix of cloudy skies, intermittent rainfall, and a few dry spells.

The most favourable day for outdoor plans will be June 23, when skies are expected to remain partly cloudy, with no rainfall. Temperatures will hover between 20.8°C and 25.8°C.