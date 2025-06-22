Bengaluru Gets Light Spells, IMD Predicts Heavier Rain Midweek

Bengaluru: The Garden City experienced a mild and breezy Saturday, marked by intermittent light showers and moderate temperatures. According to official data, temperatures ranged between 20.3°C and 28.8°C, while the rainfall recorded was just 0.27 mm. Humidity remained at 69 per cent, with wind speeds touching up to 32 km/h, contributing to cool and comfortable weather.
The sky remained overcast for most parts of the day, interspersed with brief sunny spells. The UV index was recorded at 2.4, indicating relatively low exposure risk, making it suitable for outdoor activities in between rain spells. While light showers brought some relief from the heat, residents were seen using umbrellas and opting for breathable clothing to negotiate the weather changes.
"The weather has been quite pleasant. Light rains and cool winds have made it easier to go about daily tasks, though I always carry an umbrella just in case," a Benson Town resident shared.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted varied weather conditions for the coming week, with a mix of cloudy skies, intermittent rainfall, and a few dry spells.
The most favourable day for outdoor plans will be June 23, when skies are expected to remain partly cloudy, with no rainfall. Temperatures will hover between 20.8°C and 25.8°C.
A warmer day is expected on June 24, with temperatures ranging from 19.6°C to 29.4°C, and humidity is likely to drop slightly to 64 per cent, though cloudy skies will persist. Cloudy conditions will continue the next day on June 25, with a slight possibility of evening rain. Temperatures are expected between 20.5°C and 27.3°C.
Rainfall is likely to intensify with precipitation forecast at 1.77 mm on June 26, which will experience temperatures between 19.5°C and 26.9°C. A brief sunny break is expected on June 27, when temperatures may surge to 29.4°C, with a low of 19.8°C.
The week is set to end on a rainy note with an 84 per cent chance of showers and temperatures between 21.1°C and 28.1°C on June 28.
While Bengaluru's current rainfall remains lighter compared to the usual June monsoon levels, several districts across Karnataka have reported heavy rainfall over the past week. Authorities continue to monitor conditions and advise residents to stay updated with local forecasts. Light showers and cooler temperatures are expected to keep conditions comfortable for most of the week.
