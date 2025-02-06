Bengaluru: Fire In Under-Construction Building, Two Workers From Bihar Died

Bengaluru: A horrific incident occurred in the Madanayakanahalli police station limits here on Thursday morning in which two workers died after being unable to escape due to a fire that broke out in an under-construction building, police said.

The deceased were identified as Uday and Roshan, both hailing from Bihar, who were working as a carpenter and a painter respectively. Satish, originally from Mandya, was constructing a three-storey building in Shivani Greens Layout, Seegehalli, police said.

The building, which was almost completed, had painting and woodwork pending. As usual, about six workers were working this morning. At this time, the fire broke out. Based on the information, three fire engines that arrived at the scene were successful in dousing the fire. Firefighters rescued one worker who was trapped in the building. Later, when they went inside, the bodies of the two workers were found, the police said.

Cylinder did not explode: Speaking after extinguishing the fire, senior fire department officer Kishore said, "The Sunkadakatte fire station received information about the fire tragedy at around 11.10 am today. Additional vehicles were brought in from Rajajinagar and Peenya fire stations and the blaze was completely doused. A labourer, who was trapped in the building was rescued during the operation. When we went inside, the bodies of two people were found in the rooms on the second and third floors."

"The workers were cooking at the site and a small cylinder was found at the site. But it did not explode. The investigation into this is ongoing," Kishore informed.