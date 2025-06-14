ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengaluru Consumer Court Orders NoBroker To Pay Rs 1.75 Lakh Compensation For Damage

Bengaluru: In a significant verdict addressing the service negligence in household goods shifting, the Bengaluru Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered proptech unicorn NoBroker Technologies Solutions Pvt. Ltd. to pay Rs 1.75 lakh in compensation to a consumer after the company damaged a high-value appliance during transit and initially offered only Rs 500 as a settlement.

The case involved Chandan Nukala, a resident of Bannerghatta Main Road, who booked NoBroker's relocation service for Rs 30,000 to shift household items from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. Among the goods was a water rowing machine worth over Rs 2 lakh, which was severely damaged due to alleged careless handling by the company.

According to the complaint, the appliance was dismantled by the NoBroker team without informing the customer and could not be reassembled after the transit. It was further revealed that the machine was transferred from one vehicle to another without adequate care, leading to irreparable damage.

After receiving an email complaint, NoBroker admitted its fault and offered a token compensation of Rs 500, along with an apology letter. Dissatisfied with the perfunctory response, Chandan approached the consumer forum, seeking appropriate redressal.