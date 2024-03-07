Bengaluru Cafe Blast Case: NIA, police conduct search operations in Tumakur, Ballari

Tumakur/Ballari: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Karnataka Police that are probing into the Rameswaram Cafe bomb blast case have launched an investigation in Tumakur and Ballari in the wake of information about the accused's movement in these places. Also, NIA has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for anyone who provides information about the suspected bomber.

It has been found that the accused was roaming around in Tumakur and left for other places from Ballari. A team of Bengaluru Police and district police officers checked the CCTVs at important places in Tumakur on Wednesday. They went to the CCTV control room of Tumakur Corporation and collected information. CCTV footage of the roads and all important places including the bus stands in Tumakur have been collected and a night-long investigation was held.

NIA officials came from Bengaluru to Ballari in two cars and conducted a thorough search around Ballari's new bus stand throughout the night. It is suspected that the accused directly came to Ballari bus station via Tumakur and then went to Bhatkal (Uttar Kannada) from Mantralaya (Raichur) by Gokarna bus from Ballari bus station. Both Ballari and Tumakur Police have supported the NIA team.

On March 1, blast at the Rameswaram Cafe in Bengaluru, nine people were injured and the investigations were taken by the NIA. The CCTV cameras have captured a man wearing a cap, glasses and a mask, entering the cafe at around 11:30 am and is suspected to have placed a bag with an IED planted in it in the cafe.

On Wednesday, NIA announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh to those who give information about the accused. The case is being probed by the state police along with the central agency.