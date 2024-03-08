Bengaluru Begins 1st Trial Run of Driverless Metro

Bengaluru: The city's much-awaited first trial run of the driverless train on the newly constructed Namma Metro Yellow Line was successfully conducted on Thursday, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said.

"The installation of our Metro Yellow Line is complete. A total of 37 different tests will be conducted in a period of four months. After that, trial run will be started on full swing. By the end of this year, operation of driverless trains will start on the yellow line,'' BMRCL officials said.

The 19.5-km Namma Metro Yellow Line connects RV Road to Bommasandra. It passes through important places like Silk Board Junction, Electronic City and Jayadeva Hospital. At present, Yellow Line metro trial run is being conducted between Bommasandra and Silk Board. The test will be conducted on the entire route till the middle of April.

''Dear all, This is the Happy Moment to BMRCL to inform that the first Main line with power the train has successfully run between Bommasandra & Bommanahalli metro stations today on the Reach -5 line, fki,'' BMRCL posted on its X handle along with a video of the driverless train.

''Below is one more video of the YELLOW LINE Driverless train run today on the main line,'' BMRCL said in another post.

It is a six-coach train that uses Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) system technology. The coaches for the driverless metro are manufactured by a Chinese company CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co Ltd, along with their domestic partners Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd as part of the 'Make In India' initiative.

Six coaches of the driverless train from Shanghai, China were recently unveiled at the Hebbagodi depot. The train coaches which arrived from Shanghai port to Chennai on January 24, were brought to Bengaluru on February 14. All the bogies were assembled in the presence of Chinese engineers.