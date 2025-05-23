Bengaluru-Based Startup 'Minus Zero' Unveils AI Autopilot Tailored For Indian Roads

Bengaluru: Indian deep-tech startup Minus Zero has introduced an AI-powered autopilot system designed specifically for India’s unpredictable road conditions. The company, based in Bengaluru, announced that the system has successfully navigated urban roads in the city, avoiding common obstacles like cattle, pushcarts, and two-wheelers.

Autopilot Built for Indian Realities

Unlike many global autonomous driving systems that depend on expensive sensors and rule-based programming, Minus Zero’s autopilot uses a camera-first approach powered by foundational AI models. These models are trained using large, unstructured datasets, enabling the system to learn driving patterns without relying on human-labelled data or high-definition maps.

“Our approach replicates how the human brain responds to real-world driving conditions,” said Gagandeep Reehal, CEO of Minus Zero. “The system is not fully driverless—it falls under the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) category. It can function on narrow roads, with or without lane markings.”

Minimal Hardware, Maximum Adaptability

The system stands out for its minimal hardware requirements and ability to operate without maps. Reehal explained that Minus Zero is taking a phased approach to releasing different versions of the technology. “We’re still in the process of validating the system. Our goal is to be production-ready within two years, working closely with our automotive OEM partners,” he said.

Not Fully Driverless, Yet Future-Ready

Despite the advancements, Minus Zero is not aiming for a fully autonomous, driverless solution at this stage. "There are currently no regulations in India for driverless vehicles, and the market isn’t mature enough yet," Reehal noted. "We’re focused on enhancing driver assistance capabilities rather than replacing the driver entirely."

This development comes at a time when India’s automobile sector is increasingly exploring ADAS technologies, such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance.

India’s Place in the Global Autonomous Tech Race

Minus Zero is not alone in exploring AI-driven mobility solutions in India. Bhopal-based startup Swaayatt Robots has been testing its autonomous driving technology on the streets of Madhya Pradesh since 2015.

Sanjeev Sharma, Founder of Swaayatt Robots, offered a reality check. “India’s roads are not ideal for self-driving cars, given the lack of planning and the chaotic traffic. There's also easy access to cheap driving labour, which reduces demand for high-autonomy vehicles,” Sharma said. “However, these challenging conditions make India a great testing ground to collect diverse data and build robust driving models that we hope to deploy internationally.”

While fully autonomous vehicles may still be a distant goal for India, startups like Minus Zero and Swaayatt Robots are pushing the boundaries of what's possible using AI. Their work not only addresses local transportation challenges but also contributes to the global evolution of mobility technologies.