Bengaluru Airport Becomes 1st To Achieve Level-2 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation In India

Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) has become the first airport in India to receive Level-2 Accreditation under Airports Council International's (ACI) Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation (AEA) programme, airport authorities said on Thursday.

This milestone places Bengaluru Airport among a select group of airports globally recognised for embedding accessibility into strategy, policy, and passenger experience, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which manages KIA, said in a statement.

The AEA programme, the world's only initiative dedicated to benchmarking and advancing accessibility in aviation, evaluates airports on facilities, services, and governance, recognising continuous improvements for Persons with Reduced Mobility (PRMs) and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).