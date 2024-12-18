ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal's Tarapith Temple Committee Bans Mobiles Inside Complex

Tarapith: The Tarapith Temple Committee has imposed a complete ban on the use of mobile phones in the temple complex located in the Birbhum district of West Bengal. A ban on the same is already in place for those entering the sanctum sanctorum.

The devotees will have to deposit their cell phones to the security personnel at the entrance of the temple. The ban comes into effect on the first day of the month of Pousha.

The temple is abuzz with devotees throughout the year, especially on the Kaushki Amabashya (new moon) and other auspicious days. The committee faces a tough time in managing the excessive crowd of pilgrims and in view of this Birbhum district magistrate Bidhan Roy convened a meeting with the president, vice-president and sebaits of the temple committee where the current decision was taken along with other important ones.