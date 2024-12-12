Bengal's ‘Sher Pai’ Art, Which Amazed Viceroy, On The Verge Of Oblivion

Lokpur (Birbhum): The British-era Sher-Pai cottage industry, famous for 'Siuri-Bowls,' is slowly fading into oblivion as the only ironsmith family in Lokpur village of Bengal's Birbhum struggles to keep the craft-making tradition afloat.

Some of the unique crafts this family churns out are Sher, Pai and Chattak — different weight measurement units of the bygone era. Mangowood and brass are mainly used in the production.

Bholanath Karmakar and Ruma Karmakar, who won the President's Award for their mastery, rue that this unique craft will soon be outdated without the government's recognition and support. They rue that nothing substantial has been done on the government's part except empty promises. While Bholanath received the Presidential recognition in 2014, Ruma was bestowed with the honour in 2017.

Bholanath Karmakar received the President's Award in 2014 (ETV Bharat)

"I learnt the century-old art from my father-in-law. I went to many places with 'Sher Pai'. Earlier it was used as a weight. Now with the invention of digital scale, it remains just an art. But my worry is how this art will survive. Officials from the administration come, make promises, and leave. If the government does not cooperate, then this art will become obsolete. Only my family is making the art for which me and my wife received the President's Award," Bholanath said.

The Sher-Pai, also known as the Suri Bowl, is a traditional vessel used for measuring grain. The name "Sher-Pai" is derived from the word "Sher," which denotes a unit of weight, and "Pai," meaning a quarter unit. Various regions across India use similar measuring devices made from materials such as wood, metal, cane, and fruit shells, each with different names like Kunke, Poila, Para, and Padi.

Earlier, these units were used for measuring paddy, wheat, rice, milk and other household stuff where one pai denoted 466 grams while two pais make one sher or 933 grams. This unique artwork is made by placing the units in a continuum.

Ruma Karmakar rues that the art may not survive for long (ETV Bharat)

The Karmakar Para or blacksmith colony under Lokpur Police Station in the Khairasol Block of Birbhum has been the pioneer in Sher-Pai making with the invention of Kartik Karmakar, who is also a recipient of the President's Award in 1965. After him, his disciple cum son-in-law Bholanath Karmakar shouldered the responsibility of keeping the tradition alive.

The rich legacy is now being taken forward by the Karmakar couple who are uncertain about its inheritor. The only succour is their daughters — Manisha, Priya and Riya — assist them in the manufacturing and, in turn, pick up the nitty-gritty of craft-making.

"We are learning the process of making Sher Pai or Suri Bowl from our parents. However, a lot of training is needed to save this industry from fading into yesteryears. If the government does not cooperate in training, the industry will disappear soon. We have to create interest among people about the art," Priya said.

It's said that in the last leg of British rule, this art became a viceregal gift when 'His Majesty' visited Suri and, amazed by the unique piece of art, named it 'Suri Bowl'.

Bholanath Karmakar giving final touches to an artifact (ETV Bharat)

Apart from Bengal, 'Sher Pai' finds its admirers in Mumbai, Bhopal, Delhi and Bengaluru. Priced in the range of Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 this intangible heritage is in dire need of government backing.

"We are the only family associated with this artwork. Many come, learn, and leave. There is no government intervention. So I don't know what the future of 'Sher Pai' artwork will be," Ruma remorsed.