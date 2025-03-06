Bengal's Farmer Proves Age Wrog, Earns Master's Degree At 64

Santipur: The adage 'Where There's A Will, There's A Way' synchronises perfectly with Bishwanath Pramanik of Laxminathpur in Nadia of West Bengal.

The sexagenarian farmer has proved that age is just a number by earning a master's degree in Bengali language and literature. Growing up amid adversities, Pramanik had to face many impediments since childhood as he had to shoulder the burden of feeding the family, which includes the widow and children of his brother.

However, his passion for education never waned, which finally helped Pramanik, a bachelor, to fulfil his long-cherished desire.

Pramanik had to part ways with education after Class 10th as extreme penury came midway. With time, he gradually realised that education knows no age. Therefore, he padded up for another inning in academics.

To pursue his childhood dream, Pramanik paralelly managed farming and education. Working all day in the field in the scorching sun or incessant rains could not deter him from getting back to his studies in the evening.

The moment he cleared the Higher Secondary Examination from Rabindra Mukta Vidyalaya, Pramanik's willpower got a boost. He reached out to the teachers of Netaji Subhas Open University's (NSOU) study centre in Santipur College.

His indomitable spirit took him from a BA to an MA, which he topped with 66 per cent marks.

His professors were overwhelmed by the feat. "Biswanath Babu has set an example for the society. The new generation of students does not want to go to school where, at the age of 64, Biswanath Babu's interest in education will show the path to the future generation. As teachers, we could not have imagined that Biswanath Babu would pass the exam with elan. Honestly, even if we congratulate him, it will be less. We are proud of his efforts. He now aspires to do a PhD in Bengali, which is remarkable," Palash Das, coordinator of the study centre, said.

Pramanik is a misfit for the proverb "jack of all trades and master of none" as he excels in everything he attempts. In past, he worked as a motor mechanic and a mason aside from farming.

Locals say the new generation should take a leaf out of Pramanik's book as the villagers showered plaudits on him. "Biswanath works 24x7. But his dedication to studies has never faded. Even after working on the farm, he sits down with a book during breaks. The new generation should learn from him. They should understand the value of education," resident Soumen Sarkar said.

Significantly, Pramanik still goes to the farmland with a book in his hand even after earning the postgraduate degree. At a time when the new generations are disinclined to go to school, the hexagenrian farmer contmeplates PhD.

"All of my friends are educated. My brother also is educated. So, I also wanted to be educated and earned an MA. I am very happy with it. I have continued my studies even while farming. Education is endless. However, the quality of education is declining. Education makes people humble and polite. So education is important. I would like to advise school dropouts to focus on education as it can take one a long way," Pramanik said.