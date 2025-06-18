ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal To Revive 300 Hilly Waterfalls Under Pran Dhara Project To Address Water Woes

A combination of global warming and continuous landslides has led to waterfalls drying up for multiple reasons, making it difficult for hilly people to survive.

A banner of the Pran Dhara project.
A banner of the Pran Dhara project. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 18, 2025 at 3:28 PM IST

Kalimpong: The Kalimpong district administration has initiated steps to revive the mountain waterfalls, streams and brooks under the 'Pranadhara' pilot project. About 300 waterfalls have been earmarked for this.

People living in the mountainous region face issues with drinking water. Once upon a time, they used to fetch water from waterfalls and streams. But due to global warming and continuous landslides, waterfalls are drying up, one after another, for multiple reasons.

As a result, the water crisis is gradually on the rise in the hilly areas, which has become a cause of concern for environmentalists. To address this, the district administration has taken up a pilot project to revive waterfalls. Project Prandhara aims to bring back all waterfalls in the hilly district to their old form.

According to district administration sources, the work of reviving a waterfall, Devidhara, in Gorubathan block has started under this project recently. A voluntary organisation, Prosari, has been working on waterfalls and their impact on life and livelihood for a long time.

Members of Prosari during a tree plantation drive.
Members of Prosari during a tree plantation drive. (ETV Bharat)

With the cooperation of Prosari, the waterfalls and streams of the district will be revived scientifically. The survey process has started by the Science and Technology Organisation. Along with this, about 50,000 trees will be planted in Kalimpong.

Kalimpong district magistrate Balasubramanian T said, "There are various reasons behind the drying up of waterfalls, including global warming, soil erosion, landslides and tree felling. After identifying them, work will be done on this project with the people residing in the hills to revive the waterfall. Earlier, women from self-help groups in the hills have shown the way to preserve the waterfall on their own. It has been successful in some places. This time, the project work will continue across the district. For this, besides the gram panchayat, various departments will also be utilised."

Rajkumar Das, convener of the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of Prosari, said, "Earlier, the work of reviving the waterfall has been successful in a part of the hills. There is no doubt that this project will show a new direction for the entire district if everyone jumps together. The district administration has taken this initiative now."

According to the district administration, 19 springs in the Pedong block were restored to their former form in 2022 through various plans. Again, a spring in Dukube had completely dried up 15 years ago. Now it has water all year round after revival.

A district official planting a tree.
A district official planting a tree. (ETV Bharat)

According to the administration, a government survey will be conducted to determine the number of springs in the district. The Irrigation and Water Resources Department will conduct the survey. However, for now, the target has been set to revive 300 springs in four blocks — Pedong in Kalimpong, Lava in Kalimpong-II, Kalimpong-I and Gorubathan. The areas from which those springs are naturally 'recharged' or nourished will be found through hydrogeological mapping. About 20 'recharge zones' have been identified in the hills, through which rainwater enters the ground and brings the spring to life.

If any replenishment zone is closed due to deforestation, construction or landslides, it will be reopened to allow rainwater to enter the ground easily. However, the most emphasis is being placed on tree planting. A target of planting about 50,000 trees has been set for June. Mainly trees like Panisas, Chilauni, Lampate, Ootys and grasses like Vetiver will be planted for the vital roles they play in water conservation, said the Kalimpong division of the Forest Department.

