Purbasthali: Authorities have ended the 25-year-old practice of separate midday meals for different communities at a primary school in the Purba Bardhaman district.

This comes hours after the district administration ordered a probe into allegations that Kishoriganj Manmohanpur Unpaid Primary School has been cooking and serving separate midday meals for students of different communities for years. “With the intervention of the administration, cooking has started for all the students together,” officials said.

Locals had alleged that separate cooking had been done since 2000 for students of two religions at the school. “Two women from two communities were assigned the job of separate cooking. Apart from this, there were separate cooking appliances for both meals,” they said.

This not only encouraged communalism and religious intolerance but also increased the cost of cooking, which led the school authorities to struggle to manage this, sources had alleged.

Bengal School Ends 25-Year Practice Of Separate Midday Meals For Students Of Different Communities (ETV Bharat)

"To resolve this problem, the district administration convened a meeting with the panchayat members and school authorities, ordering a probe before deciding to end the practice," they added.

The meeting resolved that children are the future of the country, and it is not right to spread the seeds of communalism among them. “Therefore, their parents were also made aware of the matter so that they could cook together without any division. We did not know that such incidents had been happening in this school for a long time. So we are happy that the problem has been resolved,” said an official.

“Several parents objected to the joint cooking. However, the school authorities and the administration ignored it and said they were happy that cooking started together again,” he said.

School headmaster Tapas Ghosh said that a decision had been made that cooking will be done in one place. “There will be no separate cooking. Helpers of the two religions will cook together. However, some problems remain, and that will also be resolved in the coming days,” he said.

District Magistrate Ayesha Rani said, “The problem that existed in that school has become normal. The administration is looking into the matter.”

Nasratpur Panchayat chief Kanan Barman said, “As per the administration's rules, cooking will be done in one place in the school. There will be no separate cooking.”