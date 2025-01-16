ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal Saline Death Row: Newborn Dies in State-Run Hospital

Medinipur: Exacerbating the expired saline death row, the eight-day-old newborn of one of the affected patients died in the state-run Midnapore Medical College and Hospital on Thursday morning.

On January 8, four patients—Mampi Singh (23), Nasreen Khatun (19), Minara Bibi (31), Rekha Sau (23), and Mamoni Ruidas—had deliveries at the hospital. Of them, Ruidas died after two days following a sharp deterioration of her health parameters and Singh, Khatun and Minara were referred to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after their condition worsened.

However, Sau was treated in the hospital as her condition was stable. But the infant died at 9 am on Thursday.

"Despite an ongoing probe by CID, we demand a CBI investigation. We must know what's happening in the hospital," the father of the deceased infant said.