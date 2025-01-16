Bengal Saline Death Row: Newborn Dies in State-Run Hospital

Medinipur: Exacerbating the expired saline death row, the eight-day-old newborn of one of the affected patients died in the state-run Midnapore Medical College and Hospital on Thursday morning.
On January 8, four patients—Mampi Singh (23), Nasreen Khatun (19), Minara Bibi (31), Rekha Sau (23), and Mamoni Ruidas—had deliveries at the hospital. Of them, Ruidas died after two days following a sharp deterioration of her health parameters and Singh, Khatun and Minara were referred to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata after their condition worsened.
However, Sau was treated in the hospital as her condition was stable. But the infant died at 9 am on Thursday.
"Despite an ongoing probe by CID, we demand a CBI investigation. We must know what's happening in the hospital," the father of the deceased infant said.
After birth, the newborns except for Sau's were healthy. The Ruidas' newborn was admitted to the hospital last Tuesday following a deterioration in condition but was discharged on Wednesday afternoon.
Following Ruidas' death, her family submitted a written complaint alleging negligence and the administration of expired saline. Acting swiftly on it, the state government dispatched a 13-member team to the hospital to enquire about the cause of death. Acknowledging lapses on Tuesday, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant ordered a CID investigation.
The health department directed the medical superintendents-cum-vice principals of all state-run medical colleges and hospitals and chief medical officers of the districts "to ensure total stoppage of the existing stock of Compound Sodium Lactate Injection (RL) supplied by Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd in his/her jurisdiction".
Later, the government also directed the removal of stocks of all medicines supplied by the said company from all healthcare entities across the state. The incident has revived concerns over similar cases in the state healthcare apparatus.
