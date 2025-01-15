ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal Saline Death: Junior Docs Write To MSVP

Resident Doctors' Association said they are familiar with the old tactics of blaming the scapegoat and want a free and fair investigation into the death.

The letter by the Resident Doctors' Association
The letter by the Resident Doctors' Association (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 4:54 PM IST

Medinipur: Amid the expired saline row, in which a woman died and the condition of four others deteriorated sharply, junior doctors have written an open letter to the medical superintendent cum vice principal (MSVP) of Midnapore Medical College and Hospital that reads, "People are wailing, you should stand by them."

"It has been a week of the unpardonable death at the hospital and the old game of blaming a scapegoat is being played again. We are familiar with the tactics and nothing except the characters are new in this drama. We just want a free and fair investigation to unearth the hidden truth," the letter by the Resident Doctors' Association of the college said.

"We are not bothered about the innumerable vacancies, appointments, transfers, syndicates or corruption in the health department. Not even the glaring absence of senior doctors, medical supplies, and quality of medicine and who should ensure that? Only notices barring PGTs from conducting surgeries would be put up and doing so is a punishable offence. Let alone the question of vicarious liability, we can't even question the person responsible for ensuring supervision and guidance by seniors. We don't want an explanation behind the logic of how the total cell count changes to 56,000 sceptic shocks overnight. Unfortunately, some fight the battle with death while the fortunate recover fast. We will be branded emotional, soft targets and the enemy of the masses. Bravo! We just pray for awakening their conscience," the letter reads.

Wednesday completes the week of the death and the CID sleuths have interrogated the MSVP several times. They have interacted with junior doctors.

Meanwhile, there was a verbal spat between the security staff of the hospital and the junior doctors on Tuesday over the charging of the mobile phone of a patient's party. Though none spoke to the media about it.

