Bengal Saline Death: CID Team Reaches Midnapore Medical College For Probe

Kolkata: Following the state government's CID order into the matter of expired salines being administered to the patients at the state-run Midnapore Medical College and Hospital in which one died and four are undergoing treatment in serious condition, a two-member team reached the hospital on Tuesday. Another team, headed by a DSP rank official, is expected to join them soon to speak with the principal and super of the hospital and vet necessary documents, sources said.

Meanwhile, the health department has directed an immediate halt to the use of Ringer’s Lactate (RL) salines at all medical outfits across the state.

According to a notification issued by Central Medical Stores (CMS), Kolkata, the medical superintendents-cum-vice principals (MSVPs) of all medical colleges and hospitals and chief medical officers of the districts have been instructed "to ensure total stoppage of the existing stock of Compound Sodium Lactate Injection (RL) supplied by Paschim Banga Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd in his/her jurisdiction".

"The existing stock, if any, should be withdrawn from wards/hospitals, if not already withdrawn and must be kept in sealed space," the instruction said, directing the authorities concerned to furnish a compliance report on the matter in writing at the earliest.

On Monday Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered a CID investigation into the matter and a report has been submitted at the state secretariat — Nabanna.

On Monday, two public interest litigations (PILs) were filed at the Calcutta High Court. The leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, has demanded that FIRs be registered against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the state health minister and state health secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam.

Last week, five pregnant women were critically admitted to the hospital after allegedly being administered expired saline. One of them, Mamoni Ruidas (25), died on Friday. The remaining four were being treated at the same hospital.

Later three of them were shifted to state-run SSKM Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Sunday night following a rapid deterioration in their condition. The incident has raised serious concerns, especially as the expired RL saline allegedly came from Paschim Banga Pharmaceutical Limited, a company earlier banned by the Karnataka government and later by the state government. This incident has revived concerns over similar cases in the state healthcare apparatus.

"An untoward incident has come to light from the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital as one patient has died and four others have been reported to be ill. Three of them have been referred to the SSKM. Prima facie, negligence has come to the fore as trainee doctors were on duty in place of seniors, which is against the norm," chief secretary Manoj Pant told reporters.

Pant acknowledged that expired salines were administered to the patients and the use of the same has been banned henceforth. Banerjee had convened a meeting with the health officials where she clearly said none responsible for the lapses would be spared.