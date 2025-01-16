ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal Saline Death: 12 Doctors Suspended For Lapses

Kolkata: Amid the expired saline death row, the government on Thursday suspended 12 doctors of the state-run Midnaopre Medical College and Hospital for lapses and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced Rs five lakh solatium to the next of the deceased. She said the government will also look into offering jobs to a member of the victims' families.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, who was present in the meeting with Banerjee, said the standard operative procedure was not followed during the surgery and senior doctors were absent during its performance. The complete procedure, including the anaesthesia, was conducted by junior doctors. He was quoting the report submitted by the fact-finding team to the state secretariat-- Nabanna.

"The mother and the newborn could have been saved, had those responsible for healing the patients and delivering babies performed their duty. The entire incident could have been avoided if the doctors were alert," Banerjee said.

On the dozen suspensions, she said the government has decided to file an FIR." Negligence is a crime in this incident. Doctors abandoned their duty and hence the government had to crackdown," she said.