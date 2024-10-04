ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal Medics Threaten To Launch Hunger Strike

Bengal junior doctors threatened to launch a hunger strike till death if their demands were not met by the state government within 24 hours.

author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Bengal Medics Threaten To Launch Hunger Strike
Members of West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front take part in march to Swasthya Bhawan against the rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical college in Kolkata on Tuesday September 10, 2024. (IANS)

Kolkata: Agitating junior doctors demanding justice for the RG Kar medic on Friday evening called off their 'total cease work' at state-run medical colleges and hospitals but threatened to launch a hunger strike till death if their demands were not met by the West Bengal government within 24 hours.

"We are calling off our 'total cease work'. But we will continue our sit-in protest. We will give the state administration 24 hours to fulfil our demands or else we will start a hunger strike till death," an agitating doctor, Debasish Halder of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, said.

Holding clocks in their hands, the doctors reiterated their demands including the directive to form a central enquiry committee for disciplinary proceedings against alleged perpetrators involved in "threat culture" in all medical colleges of West Bengal, among others.

