Bengal Medics Likely To Resume Normal Duties On Friday

At present, the medics renewed their 'cease work' on October 1 after an attack by a patient's family at the state-run College of Medicine.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

RG Kar Medical College (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata: West Bengal's agitating junior doctors are likely to call off their "total cease work" on Friday and resume normal duties, while continuing with their demonstrations demanding justice for their murdered colleague at RG Kar hospital and improved security measures in medical facilities, according to sources.

The medics began a rally in of Kolkata on Friday evening and the announcement for ending the cease work, which began on October 1, might be made after the procession ends. The rally which is underway started from the SSKM Hospital in the southern part of the city's Bhowanipore area would culminate near Esplanade in the heart of the city.

The junior doctors have planned to set a deadline for the state government to implement their demands, after which they will launch an "indefinite fast" until their promises are fulfilled, a source said. "We held a governing body meeting. We have decided to suspend the total cease work for now, but our demonstrations will continue. We are mindful of the large number of patients relying on state-run hospitals every day," one of the agitating junior doctors told PTI.

Their senior counterparts had urged them to suspend the 'cease work' in light of the hardships faced by ordinary patients. "After the rally, we will announce our decision to withdraw the total cease work and the next course of action," the doctor said.

"We plan to give the state government a deadline to fulfil our demands, particularly in light of the attacks doctors face in various hospitals. If our demands are not met, we will launch a fast-unto-death agitation," he added. Previously, the doctors had gone on a complete 'cease work' for 42 days following the rape and murder of a fellow medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

They ended their strike on September 21 after discussions with state officials, resuming essential services. The medics, however, renewed their 'cease work' on October 1 after an attack on them by a patient's family at the state-run College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital the previous week.

