Bengal LoP Accuses Mamata Govt Of Changing Demography Of State By Aiding Cross-Border Infiltration

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee government, accusing it of altering the state's demography by aiding cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh. Adhikari also alleged that the CM humiliated crores of Hindus by describing a pious gathering like Maha Kumbh as 'mrityu kumbh'.

The senior BJP leader, who has been suspended from the House during the ongoing budget session, delivered his speech on the assembly premises outside the House coinciding with the chief minister's address on the floor. "Your government is changing the demography of the state by aiding infiltration from across the border (with Bangladesh). Terrorists from the neighbouring country are setting up bases in West Bengal.

"When the Assam STF caught them, you (Banerjee) were caught napping. Your minister says parts of Kolkata resembles a neighbouring country. He talks about rise in the population of a particular community and still you take no action. Will you be happy if the state's demography changes? But we will never allow you to do that... we will show you the strength of Hindus," he said.

Accusing the chief minister of dividing the people of the state on religious lines, Adhikari said she has humiliated crores of Hindus by describing a pious gathering like Maha Kumbh as 'mrityu kumbh'. "She described Maha Kumbh as 'mrityu kumbh' on the floor of House. Around 40 crore Hindus have taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Who has given her the right to humiliate these pious Hindus?" he questioned.

"I am asking all 'sants' from the soil of Swami Vivekananda and Sri Chaitanya not to tolerate such an insult. You have also commented some people are making money at Kumbh Mela. I am raising the slogan 'Maha Kumbh apmaan nahi sahegi Hindustan' (Entire India will not tolerate insult to Maha Kumbh) for all 'sanatanis' to rise in protest against the TMC supremo and her party leaders," he said.

Adhikari said that while Saraswati Puja has been celebrated with religious fervour in all educational institutions in West Bengal for centuries, "during TMC rule, some person named Sabir Mondal issued a fatwa not to hold the puja in a college where the CM claims to have studied". "No action was taken against him. This shows her true face of appeasement," he alleged.

Claiming that the CM has issued a provocative statement on the floor of the House by stating that she has restrained the minority community not to react despite continued provocations by BJP leaders including Adhikari, the BJP MLA from Nandigram said, "I will send the clipping of your (Mamata) speech to the Union Home Minister as the central force is in charge of my security."

"I will also move the Calcutta High Court with footage of the speech. If anything happens to me, Mamata Banerjee, your speech will be responsible," Adhikari said. He recalled a report about threat to his life by certain Bangladeshi Islamist outfits in December shortly after his speech about attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country.

"We are not against any religion, we are aghast at police inaction when some miscreants stopped women from ululating during Lakshmi Puja in Falakata, why your police fled during rampage by a group of minority community men at a Durga Puja pandal at Shyampur in Howrah district?

"We want to know why members of a certain community were released on bail on charge of attacking a Kali Puja procession at Narkeldanga in Kolkata while two Sikhs, a father-son duo, and some Hindus were kept in lockup though they were not involved in rioting," he said. "You (Banerjee) said we are levelling false accusations against you. Explain these developments in recent times," he said.

Adhikari claimed that the BJP has managed to get around 39 per cent of the votes in the state and with another 5 per cent votes, the saffron party would dislodge the TMC from power in the next assembly elections in 2026. "We will protect the interest of Hindus. We will bring back Tatas to West Bengal. We will take concrete steps for safety, security and empowerment of women. We will protect West Bengal from jihadis," he said.

Expressing surprise that the CM has accused BJP MLAs of "misbehaving" with Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay, Adhikari alleged that Banerjee had herself "tarnished the image of the assembly by leading her party legislators in an incident of vandalism inside the House in November 2006 despite not being a member of the House herself".

Adhikari and three other BJP MLAs were suspended during the ongoing budget session on Monday for their alleged unruly behaviour in the House.

He alleged that the suspension of the BJP MLAs was done to prevent them from highlighting issues such as the RG Kar incident, "siphoning off of central funds in projects in the state", attacks on ruling party councillors "by own party men" and disparity between DA given to state and central employees.

"The much-needed expansion of Kolkata, Bagdogra and Malda airports is held up because of the TMC government's inability to provide land. In the case of Kolkata airport, expansion is held up due to the presence of a place of worship of the minority community at a strategic point," Adhikari said.

BJP MLAs, wearing saffron turbans, staged a protest on the assembly premises by blowing conch shells and singing 'kirtans'. They held a symbolic session where Adhikari and other BJP MLAs including Paul spoke against the TMC.