Bengal Housing Scheme Faces Hurdles As BSF 'Stops' Constructions

Jalpaiguri: Beneficiaries of Bangla Awas Yojana — the housing scheme of the state government — are facing hurdles in constructing their dream homes along the India-Bangladesh border as apprehending opposition from the (Border Guard Bangladesh) BGB, their Indian counterpart, BSF, has withheld permission for construction for the time being.

The situation has prompted the district administration to intervene and Mihir Karmakar, BDO of Jalpaiguri Sadar, is personally inspecting the border areas and holding talks with BSF officials to make the constructions hassle-free.

The grim situation in Bangladesh has led to the coldness in the relations of the border guards of the two countries and there have been sporadic skirmishes over fencing the open areas of the international border.

The situation has not only exacerbated the bilateral relation but also has sparked allegations against BSF for halting the construction of 57 houses under the Bangla Awas Yojana in Nagar Berubari Panchayat of Jalpaiguri City.

Jalpaiguri Sadar BDO Mihir Karmakar speaks to the beneficiaries (ETV Bharat)

Refuting the allegations, BSF said no construction has been halted. However, buildings falling within 150 gauge of the border may create tension in the area. As the border is still not fenced, sudden construction activities may lead to BGB's opposition. Therefore, a list of beneficiaries has been asked from the BDO and once the demarcation is confirmed, there won't be any issue with new house constructions which will benefit everyone.

"Six villages across the border under Nagar Berubari Panchayat of Sadar Block are facing issues with the implementation of Bangla Awas Yojana. We have informed BSF to look into it. Some places, falling under 150 metres of the border, are facing acute problems. The matter will be escalated to the district magistrate level," Karmakar said.

A survey was conducted in areas on the other side of the border without any protest but it cropped up after the disbursals of funds, say villagers. Karmakar visited Sepaipara, Antupara, Khudipara, Bangalpara, Khekirdanga and Hindupara villages to take stock of the situation.

A BSF jawan patrols in the international border (ETV Bharat)

"There are some difficulties in the construction of new houses under the scheme on the other side of the India-Bangladesh border. We have informed the BSF and the administration about it. Beneficiaries who are dismantling old houses for new construction are also facing issues. They are unable to utilise the first instalment of the amount. We will approach the district magistrate if the situation is not controlled in a fortnight," Samuel Haq, a member of Nagar Berubari Panchayat, said.

"A list of beneficiaries of the border areas has been shared with BSF. It's the BGB that is creating issues by stopping construction along the border. Due to this, the BSF is maintaining caution," Dipak Kumar Das, deputy pradhan of Nagar Berubari Panchayat, said.