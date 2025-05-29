ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal Horror: Techie Murders Elderly Parents, Travels 130 Kilometres To Stab Four In Orphanage

Kolkata: In a ghastly incident, a 35-year-old techie allegedly murdered his elderly parents living in the Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal on Wednesday and travelled nearly 130 km to the Hafizia Kharizia Orphanage at Bongaon in the North 24 Paraganas district, where he stabbed four people, a senior police officer said on Thursday. The injured include two teachers and two staff members.

The accused, identified as Humayun Kabir, was arrested soon after the stabbing and was taken to the Bongaon Police Station, which was stormed by an angry mob demanding his handover.

In the ensuing fiasco, two police personnel, including a constable and an assistant sub-inspector, were injured, North 24 Parganas SP Dinesh Kumar said.

Bodies of Kabir's deceased parents, Musfatizur Rahman and Mumtaj Parveen, were discovered in a pool of blood on the road in front of their Memari residence with multiple stab injuries.

Kabir, a Jadavpur University alumnus, had quit his job at a Gurgaon-based MNC and was staying with his parents. After being taken into custody, he revealed his identity and address to the police, establishing his connection to the double murder.