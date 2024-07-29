ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal Govt Opposed To Any Pact Between India, Bangladesh On Teesta Water Sharing: Mamata

By PTI

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 10:01 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, stating strong reservations over the Centre excluding the Bengal government from discussions with Bangladesh regarding Teesta water sharing and the Farakka Treaty.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (ANI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asserted that her government is opposed to any agreement between India and Bangladesh over the sharing of the Teesta river water.

Maintaining that she loves the people of Bangladesh, Banerjee said sharing Teesta water will mean depriving North Bengal of even drinking water, let alone any provision for irrigation purposes.

Speaking in the assembly on a resolution regarding erosion control and flood mitigation in West Bengal, Banerjee said the Teesta river has very little water during the winter and summer seasons.

Banerjee also alleged that the state government was not invited to discussions between India and Bangladesh over renewal of the Farakka Treaty, stating that her state is a stakeholder in the issue, as river Ganga flows into the neighbouring nation from West Bengal.

Last month, Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing strong reservation over the Centre excluding the West Bengal government from discussions with Bangladesh regarding Teesta water sharing and the Farakka Treaty.

Banerjee, in the communication, had also blamed the construction of a series of hydropower projects in Sikkim, deforestation in upper catchment and impact of climate change as reasons behind the Teesta river's health suffering.

