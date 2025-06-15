Bengal Fisherfolk Set Sail For Deep Seas With The Hope Of A Good Hilsa Catch

Diamond Harbour: The wait is over, as the fishermen of Bengal's South 24 Parganas district are venturing into deep seas to satiate the taste buds of Bengalis with hilsa — the prize catch of monsoon. For this, fishermen from Kakdwip, Namkhana, Pathar Pratima, Diamond Harbour, Falta, Raidighi, Canning and Gosaba have set sail in the intervening nights of June 14 and 15.
The state Fisheries Department said that as the fish breeding season falls from April 15 to June 14, deep-sea fishing is banned at that time. The department has ordered that all necessary equipment, including life jackets and logbooks, be stored in the fishing trawlers. On the other hand, the administration has also taken all measures to protect fishermen in the deep sea.
If fishermen face any danger in the deep sea, then they can be saved with the help of ISRO's new technology, fitted in some trawlers recently. They will even be able to locate fish shoals through this technology. It is worth noting that the total number of trawlers in South 24 Parganas is 8,500.
The Fisheries Department has repeatedly requested fishermen to establish contact with the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard while fishing in the deep sea and maintain good relations. As a result, if any danger is encountered, help will reach the fishermen in the deep sea quickly from the Indian Coast Guard.
"The weather is favourable for catching hilsa. If Mother Ganges blesses this time, we will have a better catch than last year. All permissions have been obtained from the Fisheries Department. I hope that I will be able to catch a good amount of hilsa fish this year," Sukumar Das, a fisherman, said before leaving.
Bikash Chandra Das, a hilsa trader, said, "I hope the hilsa catch will be better than last year. If so, the hilsa will be available at affordable prices for Bengalis."
It is worth noting that last year, the prices of hilsa in South 24 Parganas were in the range of Rs 600 to Rs 1,800. Hilsa weighing 400-500 grams was sold at Rs 600-700 per kg and at Rs 700-1200 per kg. Hilsa above one kg was sold at Rs 1,500-1,800.
Surjit Kumar Bag, South 24 Parganas Joint Fisheries Officer (Marine), said, "The mesh size of the net for catching hilsa has been fixed at 90 millimetres, and there is a complete ban on catching fish smaller than 23 centimetres. It is mandatory for fishermen going for deep-sea fishing to carry adequate life jackets, logbooks and GPRS devices."
An official of the Fisheries Department said, "Fishermen did not see a good catch last year, which resulted in dwindling profits. We hope this year makes up for their losses. We wish them good luck."
