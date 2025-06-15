ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal Fisherfolk Set Sail For Deep Seas With The Hope Of A Good Hilsa Catch

Diamond Harbour: The wait is over, as the fishermen of Bengal's South 24 Parganas district are venturing into deep seas to satiate the taste buds of Bengalis with hilsa — the prize catch of monsoon. For this, fishermen from Kakdwip, Namkhana, Pathar Pratima, Diamond Harbour, Falta, Raidighi, Canning and Gosaba have set sail in the intervening nights of June 14 and 15.

The state Fisheries Department said that as the fish breeding season falls from April 15 to June 14, deep-sea fishing is banned at that time. The department has ordered that all necessary equipment, including life jackets and logbooks, be stored in the fishing trawlers. On the other hand, the administration has also taken all measures to protect fishermen in the deep sea.

If fishermen face any danger in the deep sea, then they can be saved with the help of ISRO's new technology, fitted in some trawlers recently. They will even be able to locate fish shoals through this technology. It is worth noting that the total number of trawlers in South 24 Parganas is 8,500.

The Fisheries Department has repeatedly requested fishermen to establish contact with the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard while fishing in the deep sea and maintain good relations. As a result, if any danger is encountered, help will reach the fishermen in the deep sea quickly from the Indian Coast Guard.

"The weather is favourable for catching hilsa. If Mother Ganges blesses this time, we will have a better catch than last year. All permissions have been obtained from the Fisheries Department. I hope that I will be able to catch a good amount of hilsa fish this year," Sukumar Das, a fisherman, said before leaving.