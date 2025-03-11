Bengal Farmers Take To Chia Cultivation In Quest For Profits

Bolpur: The hectic schedule of daily life has turned people more into fitness freaks. As the time for physical exercise is getting difficult to be taken out, the focus on diet continues to increase, and Chia seeds have come as a staple one.

From managing diabetes to body weight, experts advise relying on this seed for multiple things. As a result, keeping in mind the surging demand for Chia seeds, farmers of Bolpur in the Birbhum district of West Bengal are seizing on the opportunity to rake in moolah by cultivating the flowering plant of the mint family.

With the handholding of the Bolpur Block Agriculture Department, four farmers have started cultivating Chia by importing seeds from faraway Karnataka. As the cultivation requires minimal water and low input cost, the share of income is also more than the traditional rice, potatoes, and mustard.

"As the days go by, the rainfall has decreased, thanks to the vagaries of weather. This cultivation is done on dry soil. So, initially, we introduced Chia seed cultivation with four farmers. If the yield is good, each can earn Rs 37,000 to 40,000. The market price of Chia seeds is good for which farmers have shown interest. So we are cooperating with them for the cultivation," Bolpur Block Agriculture Officer Sheikh Jasimuddin said.

Origin of Chia Seed

The plant is a native of the South American country Mexico, which was later taken to countries with temperate climatic conditions. In India, Chia seeds are cultivated in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as these states receive less rainfall. Chia trees belong to the mint family with green, scaly leaves. The height of the tree is one-and-a-half to two feet. The small blue flowers contain Chia seeds, which are grayish black. The size is similar to that of a nut seed (0.08 inches). However, if these seeds are soaked in water, their size increases 10 to 12 times.

Method of Cultivating Chia Seeds

Farmers say that for planting Chia, the land has to be ploughed once or twice with a tractor and should not be irrigated like rice fields. The seeds have to be spread on slightly moist land. About 800 grams to one kilogram of seeds have to be spread per bigha. A small amount of water should be supplied a few days after germination. The ideal harvest time is three-and-a-half to four months. The use of chemical fertiliser should be completely abandoned, and only nitrogen, potassium, phosphate (NPK) and vermicompost are required.

A significant advantage of this cultivation is that Chia plants do not require pesticides as they do not get diseases. Even cattle do not eat the plant, but flowers need to be observed after they bloom.

Market Price

A good yield fetches one quintal of Chia seeds per bigha, the input cost of which is Rs 5,000. Farmers sell it for Rs 450 per kilo, and the market price is Rs 800-1,000 a kilo. High-quality seeds can fetch Rs 1,200-1,300 per kg.

Benefits of Chia Seeds

Chia seeds contain a lot of sugar, fat, minerals, calcium, zinc, phosphorus, potassium, protein, magnesium and carbohydrates. So, many people regularly soak these seeds in water the night before to have them the next morning.

Experts say Chia seeds are also useful in managing high blood pressure and blood sugar levels. Not only can they be soaked in water, but they can also be consumed with yogurt. Chia seeds are very useful for diabetics and are excellent for keeping the heart and stomach healthy.

Chia seed oil is very useful for hair as it contains a lot of omega-3 fatty acids, which help hair growth. The seeds are recommended by various fitness centres, aside from doctors.

"Chia seeds are beneficial in weight loss, strengthening bones and keeping the heart healthy. Anyone can consume them, but not more than one to two spoons a day. Eating too much can cause digestive issues. Health-conscious people can also soak them in water and consume them in the morning. Sometimes, they are used in salads and yogurt. This seed is good for health in all aspects. I also recommend eating it," Dr Bidya Roy, professor in the Department of Physical Education and Sports Sciences at Visva-Bharati, said.

Keeping the trend in mind, Bolpur farmers are eyeing good income from Chia cultivation, leaving traditional cultivation of rice, potatoes, mustard, onions, vegetables, etc.

Supriya Chatterjee, a farmer of Kamardangal village under Kasba Gram Panchayat in Bolpur, has cultivated Chia on two bighas. Similarly, Tapas Mandal and Mohammad Firoz of Muluk in Sian-Muluk Gram Panchayat of Bolpur are also cultivating Chia on one bigha each. On the other hand, Sheikh Abdul Alim of Dakshin Narayanpur village of Raipur-Supur Gram Panchayat is cultivating Chia on his one-and-a-half bigha. The agriculture department has provided them with high-quality seeds from Karnataka.

"I am cultivating Chia seeds on two bighas. The input cost is minimal, and it requires very little water. It also does not require much fertiliser. In other cultivations, irrigation has to be done multiple times, but here, it is zero. The price of the seed is well in the market. The crop is harvested within four months. I hope there will be good profits. The Bolpur ADO office is providing all support. Besides me, three other farmers are also cultivating this seed," Chatterjee said.

"The land was dry coupled with bad water conditions. When I contacted the ADOs in Kisan Mandi of the Bolpur block, they inspected my fields and encouraged us to cultivate Chia. They provided me with seeds and fertilisers. The crop is ripe now and will be harvested in a few days. This is the first year. Still, I hope I will be able to make a good profit," Firoz said.

"Chia seeds can be easily cultivated on fallow land, which grew our interest to take to Chia farming. We brought seeds from Karnataka, as they are not available here. This cultivation is done in areas with water shortage. Chia plants are less susceptible to diseases and pests, so there is no need for pesticides. Besides, its nutritional value is exceptional. Considering all aspects, Chia cultivation has been started in Bolpur," Snehashis Ghosh, assistant technology manager of Bolpur Agriculture Department, who is an associate of farmers, said.